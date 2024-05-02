Stephen Fields, 84

Stephen Fields passed away on April 28, 2024, at Joe Raso Hospice Residence in Clarkstown, NY. He was 84 years old. Son of the late Isidor and Clara (Schieber) Fields, he was born on February 3, 1940, in Far Rockaway, NY.

Stephen graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1957, and attended Hofstra University as part of the Class of 1961. Stephen began serving his country in the national guard in 1969. After his honorable discharge, Stephen worked as a fiduciary accountant for Hughes, Hubbard, & Reed, LLP in Manhattan, New York.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Sarah Fields and her husband William Hoyt of Monroe, NY. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Baruch of Queens, NY, his sister-in-law Diana Sanderson of Tonawanda, NY, and his niece Karen of Queens, NY. Additionally, he leaves behind many other nieces and nephews, as well as his late wife’s loving family. Stephen shared a special bond with his furry companions, Kal-el, Ghost, Titi, Butters, Leo, Tiger, and Squirrel, with whom he enjoyed sharing his meals and ice cream. Stephen was also predeceased by his loving wife Nora Jean Fields and his beloved dogs, Moose, Buffy, and Hodor.

A memorial service to honor Stephen’s memory will take place in August. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).