Sister Olivia Reginella, 94

Sister Olivia Reginella, a member of the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate (Pallottines) in Monroe, NY, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Angelina (LoGuidice) and Benedetto Reginella, she was born on August 19, 1929, in West New York, NJ, and given the name Mary Grace.

Sister Olivia was an outstanding educator and religious. She was a dedicated member of the Pallottine Sisters community for 75 years, having served as major superior. She will be missed by those she taught throughout her years of service, and by her religious family. Sr. Olivia was instrumental in establishing the Monroe Senior Center.

Visitation was scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Rd., Monroe, NY. A funeral mass was scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at 11 a.m. at Queen of Apostles Chapel, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pallottine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Rd., Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.