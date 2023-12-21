Sister Gema Possebon, 92

Sister Gema Possebon passed away on December 19, 2023, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late Antonio and Luiza (Pauleto) Possebon, she was born on January 12, 1931, in Brazil.

Sister Gema worked with and for the children of Sacred Heart Orphanage/School in Kearny, NJ, for many years and the remainder of her religious life at Queen of Apostles Convent with the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate (Pallottines).

Left to cherish her memory is her brother Jorge Possebon of Brazil and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Rd., Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Queen of Apostles Chapel, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pallottine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Rd., Monroe, NY 10950

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.