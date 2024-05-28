Robin S. D’Ambrosio, 70

Robin S. D’Ambrosio of Monroe, NY, passed away on May 24, 2024. She was 70 years old. The daughter of the late Ruth (Schwartz) and George Pincus, she was born in Bronx, NY, on November 25, 1953.

Robin worked as a receptionist at Newman Chiropractic of Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Arnold D’Ambrosio, at home in Monroe, NY; her son William D’Ambrosio and fiance Kimberly Stacey of Sloatsburg, NY; and her sister Phyllis Barrett of New City, NY.

Entombment: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Washington Township, NJ.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).