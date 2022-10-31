Robert L. Rifflard, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 26, 2022, at his residence in Tunbridge, VT. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Bernice and Robert L. Rifflard, Sr., he was born on August 4, 1945, in Paterson, NJ.

Bob graduated from Pearl River High School and owned and operated Bob Rifflard Bulldozing in Rockland and Orange County, NY for 54 years. Bob loved operating his machines and treasured spending time with his family. A Ford man his entire life, Bob was an avid collector of Model A antique cars. For more than 40 years he was an active member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church supporting church operations and services. In 2016, Bob and his wife Tracie moved to their beloved cabin in Tunbridge, Vermont where he continued to enjoy operating his machines and helping neighbors with excavation projects.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tracie Rifflard of Tunbridge, VT; his daughters: Robin Concilio and her husband, Ed of Kunkletown, PA; and Tammy Henson and her husband, John of Clifton Park, NY; brothers: Jesse Rifflard of Hampton, VA; and Bruce Rifflard of Stony Point, NY; and by his beloved grandchildren: Robert Carey and Stephanie Henson. In addition to his parents, Bob was also predeceased by his sister Bernice Pitt.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Albany Medical NICU Bernard & Miller Duker Children’s Hospital 43 New Scotland Avenue Albany NY 12208, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.