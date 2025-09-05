Richard W. Walsh passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2025, at his residence in Monroe, N.Y. He was 80 years old. Son of the late William and Florence (Strnad) Walsh, he was born on July 29, 1945, in Astoria, N.Y.

Rich was a Banker for Bankers Trust Company in New York, N.Y. He was a proud member of Sacred Heart Church and served as the treasurer for the Pine Ridge Homeowners Association.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Mary Ellen Klocek and her husband, Kenneth, of Astoria, N.Y., and Jean Callendar of Killeen, Texas. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Patricia J. Walsh, and brother, William Walsh.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com