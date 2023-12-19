Richard ‘Mark’ Nassau Molesworth, 93

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Richard “Mark” Nassau Molesworth, affectionately known as Mark, on December 14, at the age of 93. Born in Bradford, Yorkshire, England, Mark led a life characterized by compassion, humor, and unwavering integrity. Mark was the son of a vicar and literally grew up in the church.

Mark’s early years serving as a pilot trainee in the British Army after World War II instilled a lifelong belief in the concepts of discipline and duty. While studying to become a chemical engineer at Birmingham University, Mark met a beautiful young nurse named Margaret. Their 63-year marriage was filled with love and adventure, as well as the chaotic joy of raising a large, vibrant family. Mark’s career took him and his young family to Bombay for several years, a period that greatly enriched their lives. Mark had a passion for classical music, photography, and travel, including inexpensive but memorable family road trips with the kids crammed in a station wagon.

In the 1980s and ’90s, Mark served as the president of Nepera Chemical Company in Harriman, NY. As a leader, Mark showed a balance of firm guidance and warmth that made him highly respected and deeply admired by his colleagues. According to one co-worker, one of his greatest strengths as a manager was how he made employees at all levels feel appreciated. He was “a terrific boss — one who would support you and give you credit when your ideas worked well and never criticized you when things didn’t work out but instead asked ‘What did we learn from this?’” His commitment to community service was exemplified by his 29-year tenure on the board of the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY, from 1978 to 2007. After calling this country home for over 50 years, Mark fulfilled his dream of becoming a U.S. citizen at age 92, reaffirming his admiration for the principles of liberty, democracy, and the ability to vote.

Mark is survived by his six children, Jennifer, Philip, Richard, John, William, and Elizabeth; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Raphael. His legacy of love, integrity, and service will be forever remembered.

A private memorial service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY, are appreciated, a fitting tribute to his lasting impact on community healthcare. Go to garnethealth.org/giving/foundation or call 845-333-2333.

“His life was gentle; the elements so mixed in him that Nature might stand up and say to all the world, ‘This was a man!’” – William Shakespeare