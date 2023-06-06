Richard Fitzsimmons, of Monroe, NY, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was 67.

Richard was born the eldest sibling of four on June 1, 1955 to the late Richard and Yvonne Fitzsimmons, in Yonkers NY. He graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School after the family relocated to Monroe. Rich went on to study at vocational trade school and ultimately continued his profession in the prominent family business as Owner and operator of Wide Way Electric.

He enjoyed numerous hobbies, including racquetball, volleyball, biking, skiing and scuba diving. He was an active member with the Boy Scouts. He created friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Whether you knew him as Richard, Richie-Kevin, Mr. Fitz or just Rich, he was a family man who held many titles of husband, dad, brother, son, friend.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, and his partner, Judith Mangin, of Monroe NY.

He is survived by his daughter, Chrissy Hoffman, son, Rick Fitzsimmons, granddaughters, Josephine and Gabriella - whom he loved more than words can express and who always brought a smile to his face, his brother, Brian (Suzanne), and sister, Denise (Dennis).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association, both of which allowed us to have a few more years to enjoy Rich’s contagious smile.

A celebration to honor his life will be held at the Captain’s Table on June 19 from 4-6 p.m.