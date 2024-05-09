Rachel J. Tefft, 98

Rachel J. Tefft of Goshen, NY, passed away on May 7, 2024. She was 98 years old. She was born on March 3, 1926, in McComb, Ohio.

Rachel worked as a teacher for the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY. She was an active member of several organizations in her community, including the Orange County Genealogy Society, Monroe United Methodist Church, and the Minisink Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Left to cherish Rachel’s memory are her daughter Janet Luch of North Bennington, Vt.; her daughter Barbara Davis and her husband Richard of Summerville, S.C.; and her daughter-in-law Sha-Sha Tefft; as well as her seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Thelma Saul and by her son Robert E. Tefft.

Services for Rachel will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).