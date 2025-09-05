Paul J. Eckhardt, 64, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 3, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y.

Born in Englewood, N.J., Paul was the son of the late Donald G. Eckhardt and Stella Greenwood. The late Jack Greenwood became a devoted stepfather and played a meaningful role in Paul’s life.

Paul worked as an electrician with IBEW Local #164 in Paramus, N.J., where he was known for his skill and dedication until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, a passionate football fan, loved fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Paul’s memory will be forever cherished by his two loving children: son Andrew Eckhardt (and Marianne) of Vernon, N.J., and daughter Kristin Vosburg (and Ryan) of St. Augustine, Fla.; his best friend and life partner Patricia Stambelu of Monroe, N.Y.; his older brother Donald Eckhardt (and Janet) of Vernon, N.J., and his twin brother Peter Eckhardt (and Maria) of Hackettstown, N.J. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Cove and Kaia Vosburg.

He is also survived by the mother of his children, Kim Ann Eckhardt, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Chapel Service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.