Patricia Boyne, 84

In loving memory of Patricia Boyne, who passed away peacefully on February 21, 2025, at the age of 84.

Pat was born on June 17, 1940, in Chicago, Il. to Ruth and Mel Boyne. She grew up in a loving home surrounded by her family and friends. She attended Ladycliff College, Highland Falls New York, and graduated Suma Cum Laude with a degree in mathematics. She also earned a master’s degree in computer science from Penn State University.

After graduation, Pat pursued a career in education, teaching computer science at Penn State, Kings College, and Bloomsburg University. She also served at Bloomsburg as interim and assistant dean in the College of Business where she excelled and made significant contributions. She was a dedicated and passionate professional who took pride in her work.

Pat also worked as a computer consultant for businesses, specializing in the design and implementation of automated solutions. She helped corporations optimize key operations such as inventory management, billing, payroll, and production. With her expertise in data processing, Pat was able to deliver tailored solutions that effectively addressed their business challenges. She was the first woman president of the Data Processing Management Association in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

After retirement, Pat moved to the Hudson Valley where she pursued a diverse range of interests like travel, bridge and opera, which brought her joy and fulfillment. Pat also contributed to society by working with nonprofits and the board of elections.

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers Terence Boyne and his wife Carmasita and Dennis Boyne and his wife Nancy; her sister Alice Boyne; her niece Kayte Dietrick and husband Michael; her nephews Patrick Boyne and his wife Molly, and Michael Rosinski SJ.

A memorial celebration of Pat’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Instead of flowers, Pat asked for contributions to The Veterans of Foreign Wars at vfw.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).