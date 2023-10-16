Oddvar Egenes passed away at his home in Bloomingburg, NY, on October 7, 2023. He was born in Kvinesdal, Norway, to the late Einar and Magnhild (Rodland) Egenes.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jette Marie of 49 years, and by his sisters Greta and Ingebjorg, and brother Eivind.

Oddvar, a builder and skilled carpenter, took great pride in his work at E & E Carpentry since 1976. He was known for his exceptional craftsmanship.

He was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Rita Egenes and her husband Stein Jarl of Kvinesdal, Norway, Jan Erik Egenes and his wife Maude of Middletown, NY, and Glenn Egenes and his wife Catherine of Rock Hill, NY; sisters Anne Marie Thompson of Brooklyn, NY, and Erika Egenes of Kvinesdal, Norway; six grandchildren, Karen Marie, Tina, Sigurd Erik, Jeremy Michael, Bjorn Oddvar, and Christopher Glenn; and by five great-grandchildren.

Oddvar was an avid hunter and fisherman who was an extraordinary lifetime member of the Silver Fox Sportsman’s Association.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, michaeljfox.org, or the Silver Fox Sportsmen’s Association everloved.com/life-of/oddvar-egenes-bloomingburg-ny/donate/?flow=201, or mail to: Silver Fox Sportsman’s Association, 21 Van Burenville Rd., Middletown, NY 19040

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.