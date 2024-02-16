Odd Stokdal, 80

He was a carpenter by trade and soccer was his passion. He served as a merchant marine after his schooling, then settled in the United States where he married and raised his family.

He is survived by his children, Michael Stearns and wife Linda, Julie Stearns, Lisa Sweeney and Susan Hock; grandchildren, Christine Stearns, Lora Confer, Christopher Sweeney, Nicholas Hock, and Colten Hock; siblings, Haldis Fiska and husband Ernst, Gunvor Rygg and husband Edvin, and Rune Stokdal and wife Ingfrid.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Van Houten Stokdal, and brother, Kare Stokdal.

As per his wishes, a private cremation was held.

Celebration of life: Saturday, February 24th at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 532 Lakes Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.