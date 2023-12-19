Noel Olivo, 42

Noel Olivo passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Monroe, NY. He was 42 years old.

Son of Jose M. Olivo and Joselin M. Goris Olivo, Noel was born on November 28, 1981, in New York, NY. He was a retired police officer for the NYPD Critical Response Command in New York, NY.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline M. Valdez Olivo at home; son, Nicholas N. Olivo at home; parents Jose and Joselin Olivo of Tampa, FL; and his brothers Alvin Olivo of Kissimmee, FL, and Kevin Olivo of Tampa, FL.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Raymond’s Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.