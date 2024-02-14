Mary E. Gray, 80

Mary E. Gray passed away on February 7, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Thomas and Annie (Riley) Dunne, she was born on April 28, 1943, in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland.

Mary dedicated 42 years of her life to working as the cook manager at Monroe-Woodbury Central School District. She took great pride in providing nutritious meals to thousands of children. Her commitment to her work went beyond the kitchen, as she became a beloved member of the school community and touched many lives. In addition to her professional achievements, Mary was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY. Mary and Frank shared a passion for their many cats and dogs, every one of them held a special place in their hearts and they never hesitated to open their home to any stray that crossed their path.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her children Michael Maher (Jolan) of Maybrook, NY, Anne Spoon of Bartlesville, Okla., and Deborah Torres (Carlos) of Milford, Pa.; siblings Tony Dunne (Reecie), Phil Bradshaw (John), Ann Touhey, Eileen Dunne, Carmel Dunne, Rita O’Neill (Bernard), Geraldine Dunne, Brenda Maher, and Claire Dunne, all of Ireland; grandchildren Ryan Spoon (Brianna), Luke Spoon, and Jolanka Sasi; great-grandson Colton; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her first husband Joseph Maher, second husband Frank Gray; and brother Jimmy Dunne.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Still Rd., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Rd., Highland Mills, NY 10930. Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.