Mary Cody, 96, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2026. She was born on Sept. 1, 1929, in Lake Placid, N.Y. to Leon Pratt and Rosella (Quinn) Pratt, and lived a long life rooted in love, family, and quiet strength.

Mary was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James; her sons Brian and Brendan; her daughter Margaret; and her beloved sister Margaret. She carried them in her heart always, and her love for them never wavered.

She is survived by her loving sons Michael, James, and his wife Theresa, and Terrance and his wife Kitti-Jo. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, George, as well as her cherished nieces, Maureen and Keleen, and nephews, Kevin, Ron, and Chris.

Mary was a proud and deeply devoted grandmother to Deirdre and her husband James, Michael, Jessica and her husband Christopher, Kelly, Danielle and her husband Gary, Nicole and her husband Tyson, Thomas, and Ryan and his wife Heather. Her joy only grew with the arrival of her nine great-grandchildren: Julia, Andrew, Cole, Reid, Jace, Sonny, Ozzie, Hailey, and Addison.

Mary was the heart of her family — steady, warm, and endlessly caring. She had a way of making everyone feel cherished, whether through a kind word, a shared story, or simply being present. Her legacy lives on in the generations she nurtured, the love she gave so freely, and the family bonds she helped build and sustain.

She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. A burial of cremains will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.