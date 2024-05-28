Marie E. Greig, 92

Marie E. Greig passed away on May 23, 2024, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Cleary) Stewart, she was born on Augst 15, 1931, in Bronx, NY.

Marie was a customer service representative for Simon & Schuster in Old Tappan, NJ.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Walter Greig and his wife Debra of New City, NY, Ellen Brandt and her husband James of Calabash, NC, Dianne Donohue and her husband Sean of Monroe, NY, and Laura Glowacki and her husband Joseph of Huston, Texas; and grandchildren Jaclyn, Bryan (Mary), Devon, Mikala, Cameron, Colin and Catherine. In addition to her parents, Marie was also predeceased by her husband Ronald A. Greig.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. on, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.