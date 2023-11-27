Lyn M. Nazzaro-Hall, 64

Lyn M. Nazzaro-Hall passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 25, 2023. She was 64 years old. Daughter of Evelyn E. Nazzaro and the late Dominick J. Nazzaro Jr. She was born on August 2, 1959, in Cornwall, NY.

Lyn was the court clerk for the Woodbury Town Justice Court and the Village of Harriman Justice Court. She was a member of the New York State Municipal Court Clerks Association.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Evelyn E. Nazzaro, of Central Valley, NY; children, Mark D. Hall of Highland Mills, NY, and Meghan M. Hall of Burlingham, NY; sisters, Donna A. Nazzaro of Central Valley, NY, and Angela E. Lindenberger and her husband George, of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY; uncle, William Trimble of Conway, SC; her beloved granddaughter, Graci Lyn Hall; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her father, Lyn was also predeceased by her loving husband, Mark E. Hall.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the funeral home in Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.