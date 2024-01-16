Luis G. Capo, 89

Luis G. Capo passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 89 years old.

Son of the late Teodoro Capo and Delfina Carattini Capo, Luis was born on August 10, 1934, in Puerto Rico. He was a retired electrician for Nepera Chemical Company in Harriman, NY, and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.

Survivors include his loving wife Gladys Gonzales Capo at home; son Louis Capo and his wife Mary of Highland Mills, NY; daughters Maria Powers and her husband Edward of Carlisle, Pa., and Janet Miller of Port Jervis, NY; seven grandchildren, Eric Powers (Shauna), Christina Hagner, Michelle Kaskie, Preston Capo, GraceAnne Powers (Austin H. Powers), Elisa Morin (JD) and Madison Capo; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Guy Miller.

Visitation will be Friday, January 19, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.