Lucille “Lucy” Shina, of Central Valley, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY, at the age of 96 years old. Daughter of the late Dominick and Eliza (Vittlo) Nazzaro, she was born on June 1, 1926, in Central Valley, NY.

Lucy was a Secretary for Mining Progress Inc. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, on the Woodbury Democratic Committee, also a member of the American Legion Post #779 Ladies Auxiliary and was the Past Grand Regent for the Former Court Mother Seton Catholic Daughters of America.

Left to cherish her memory are her son-in-law Patrick Gebert and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lucy was also predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Shina, beloved daughter Lisa Shina and her siblings: Angelo “Sonny”, Carmen, Donald, Philip, Angelo, Dominick Jr, Ida, Lillian, Jennie, Elizabeth, Virginia, and Anna.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church 26 Hunter Rd., Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.