Lillian A. O’Connor, 83

Lillian A. O’Connor passed away on November 27, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Brown) Landers, she was born on October 25, 1940, in New York, NY.

Lillian was a branch manager for Citi Financial Corporation in Monroe, NY. She was active in various community services such as being a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and proudly participating in Relay for Life in North Carolina.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, John P. O’Connor at home; children, Gregory Ryder and his wife Cathy, of Monroe, NY, Barbara Poisella and her husband Bobby, of Raleigh, NC, Robert O’Connor and his wife Jessica, of Stony Point, NY, John P. O’Connor of Monroe, NY, Nora Alexander and her husband William, of Monroe, NY, and Mary Kay Dwyer and her husband James, of St. Petersburg, Fl; sister, Patricia Merritt of Farmingdale, NY; grandchildren, Victoria and her husband Jake, Robby, Alisia and her husband Chris, William, and Matthew; and by her great-grandchildren, Emily and Charlee. In addition to her parents, Lillian was also predeceased by her beloved son, Michael Ryder.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, NY. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org, or by mail: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.