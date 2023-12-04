Lieselotte R. Hoffmann, 86

Lieselotte R. Hoffmann passed away on December 1, 2023, at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late Artur and Charlotte (Krause) Gauer, she was born on May 4, 1937, in Germany.

Lieselotte, with late husband Bruno, owned and operated Hoffmann’s Deli in New Paltz, NY; John’s Deli in Washingtonville, NY; and Winther’s Deli in Haverstraw, NY. She was also a proud member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Andreas Hoffmann and his wife Debra, of Rock Tavern, NY, Birgitt Culver of Haverstraw, NY, and Monika Greene and her husband Dale, of Rock Tavern, NY; sister Elsbeth Rogaczewski of Sommerville, NJ; eight grandchildren, Kelli (Rob), Kenneth (Meredith), Douglas (Rachael), Nicholas, Jason (Erika), Mathew (Jennifer), Mark (Samantha), and Jaclyn (Brian); five great-grandchildren, Brock, Brody, Hunter, Grayson, and Benjamin; sisters-in-law Elvira Gauer of Canada and Inge Graevendick of Germany; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lieselotte was also predeceased by her husband Bruno Hoffmann, son Walter Hoffmann, brother Artur Gauer, and son-in-law Harvey Culver.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950.