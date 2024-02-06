LeRoy C. Green, 82

Although we had hoped he was immortal, sadly, he was not. LeRoy Curtis Green, 82, of Goshen, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

LeRoy was born May 22, 1941, in Goshen, NY, and raised in Chester on the family dairy farm. An all-star athlete, he graduated from Chester High School, OCCC, and Ithaca College. He then had a long career as a physical education teacher and coach, first at John S. Burke where he started their soccer program, and then many years at Monroe-Woodbury.

LeRoy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Green; his daughter Kristin; his son Kevin (Nancy); grandchildren Shaylin, Kenny, and Lily; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Mildred Stevens Green; his siblings Joyce, Bob, Betty, Walter, and Elaine; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his family mentioned above, he was blessed with a larger “family” of athletes whom he coached for decades in both soccer and wrestling. His impact, often leading to very comical tales, is still felt by an entire generation of former students. He was never happier than when he would have a visit from one of the guys. Oh, the stories they would tell.

LeRoy liked to travel, often to golf, and also enjoyed reading and woodworking.

Memorial visitation was scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Entombment will follow at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium, 33 Park Place, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in LeRoy’s name to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen: donovanfunerals.com.