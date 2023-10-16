Leona Mary Izzo-Doyle, 91

Leona M. Izzo-Doyle passed away peacefully at her home in Highland Mills, NY, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. She was 91 years old. The daughter of the late Marion (Maher) and Patrick Cahill, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 27, 1932.

Leona was a devoted homemaker who took great pride in caring for the needs of her family. She was a Girl Scout leader and a home health aide when her children were young. She was active in her community as a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, and she was a member of the Woodbury Seniors and the Golden Agers Club. She and her husband Bill were volunteers for the town of Woodbury’s Parks & Recreation Dept. where they played Mr. & Mrs. Claus for 15 years. Leona also belonged to the Italian-American Club at Century Village, West Palm Beach, Florida.

She is survived by her husband William A. Doyle and by her daughters and son-in-laws: Ann Marie and Brian Starkey, Marion and Randy Weiner, Carolyn Izzo-Feldman, and Janet and Chris DeGiovine. She is additionally survived by her brothers Frank Cahill and Patrick Cahill; by her grandchildren, Vanessa, Brian, Matthew, Patrick, Michael, Christopher, and Richard; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Leona was predeceased by her first husband, Richard C. Izzo.

Visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 16, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St, Highland Mills, followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, cancer.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.