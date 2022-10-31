Kevin P. Carberry

Kevin Patrick Carberry of Monroe, NY passed away at Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY on October 10, 2022. He was 84.

Kevin was born in Suffern, NY on June 1, 1938, to the late Patrick and Annette Carberry. He was the fourth of their thirteen children. He had very fond memories of growing up in Ramsey, NJ in his large Irish Catholic family.

Kevin graduated from Don Bosco High School. He enlisted in the Air Force where he served from 1958-1961, between the Korean and Vietnam wars. After completing training at various bases throughout the US, he was stationed at Misawa Air Force Base in Japan. He very much enjoyed his time in the Air Force, especially the travel it afforded him. In his later years he proudly walked around wearing a Veteran Hat. He enjoyed meeting other veterans and hearing their stories. Upon completion of his service, Kevin worked his way through SUNY New Paltz. He became a history teacher and taught for several years in the East Ramapo School District.

Kevin met his wife Catherine (Cathy) O’Connor “down the Jersey Shore” in Manasquan, NJ. They married on June 30, 1973. They settled into a home in Monroe, NY and raised their three children - Dana Thiel, Erin Carberry DeCroix, and Daniel Carberry. Kevin was extremely handy and invested a tremendous amount of work to turn the house into a home.

Kevin and Cathy were devout Catholics and long-time parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, where Kevin sang in the choir and volunteered for many years.

Kevin is predeceased by his wife Cathy, who passed in September 2020, as well as his parents, and his siblings: Maura Carberry, Patricia Carberry, Aidan Carberry, and Brendan Carberry. He is survived by his three children and eight grandchildren: Colin DeCroix, Audrey Thiel, Luke Thiel, Keira DeCroix, Margaret Carberry, Megan DeCroix, Allison DeCroix and Paige Carberry. He is also survived by several siblings: Sheila Spitler, Eile Smithwick, Alanna Carberry, Thomas Carberry, Joseph Carberry, Patrick Carberry, Michael Carberry, and Shaun Carberry.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America; vva.org/donate.