Kathleen M. Andersen, 77

Kathleen (Mam) M. Andersen, 77, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away on February 16, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 23, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Timothy and Helen (Finneran) Meehan. Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Andersen.

Her three loving daughters will cherish Kathleen’s memory: Kerry Murphy and her husband Sean of Myrtle Beach, SC; Kristen Carner and her husband Errin of Monroe, NY; Katie Twomey and her husband Tim of Rhinebeck, NY; and her devoted son Colin Andersen and his wife Danielle of Blauvelt, NY. Her seven beautiful grandchildren, Devyn, Kaitlyn, Max, Emerson, Grey, Caleigh, and Cassidy, will continue her legacy. Family meant everything to Kathleen, and she took great pride in being a caring and loving mother to her four children, a “mad-wild-crazy in love wife,” and a supportive and best advice-giving “Mam” to her grandchildren.

Kathleen dedicated her life to education as an early childhood interventionist, nursery school teacher, and the Monticello Central School District’s K-12 reading and special education teacher. In her work, she advocated for all children and was passionate about teaching them to read, which was a key to unlocking opportunities for many of the children she taught and tutored.

Graveside service: Friday, February 21, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

Gathering: Saturday, February 22, 2025, at her home from 1 to 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of America in her honor.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).