Kathleen ‘Cooky’ L. Vernola, 78

Kathleen “Cooky” L. Vernola, a teacher for over 30 years with the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, passed away at her home in Monroe, NY, on Saturday, February 3, 2024. She was 78 years old. The daughter of the late Catherine (Hughes) and Robert Himmler, she was born on September 7, 1945, in New York, NY.

In addition to teaching countless children in her classroom over the years, Kathleen also served as a former union rep. for the Monroe-Woodbury Teachers Association. She was an outstanding educator who touched the lives of so many. Mrs. Vernola made coming to school every day a pleasure; she made learning fun, and she treated each child as if they were her own, giving extra hugs and attention to those who needed it.

Kathleen will be so dearly missed by her four sons: Michael Vernola and his wife Renee of Monroe, NY; Robert Vernola and his wife Stephanie of Port Washington, NY; Daniel Vernola and his husband Adrian Noriega of Manhattan, NY; and Nicholas Vernola and his wife Sarah of Suffern, NY. In addition, she leaves her seven grandchildren: Robert, Dominick, Michael, Joshua, Skylar, Catherine, and Patrick to cherish her memory. Along with her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her brother, Robert Himmler, and by her devoted and loving husband, Dominick L. Vernola, who passed away in 2003.

Visitation was scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral service was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, February 9th at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394, or shrinerschildrens.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.