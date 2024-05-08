Jude Michael Walsh, 62

Jude Michael Walsh passed away on May 3, 2024, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 62 years old. Son of the late Eugene Walsh and Marie (Dinu) Walsh, he was born on January 11, 1962, in Brooklyn, NY.

Jude was an expert in finance for JP Morgan/Chase. He worked in the brokerage industry for 45 years. During that time, he studied for and passed the Series 7 exam which allowed him to add to his credentials V.P. of Finance. After he retired from the brokerage industry, he went on to work at ARC of Orange County, where he assisted and cared for people with unique disabilities, and mentally challenged adults. He felt it was important to do something that was more purposeful, helping those who are less fortunate.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Walsh of Monroe, NY; his sons Ryan Walsh and Sean Walsh; and his brothers Billy Walsh, Gene Walsh, and George Walsh.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY, with a Chapel Service beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, cholangiocarcinoma.org.