Joseph James Slicker, 76, of Warwick, NY, formally of Mahwah, NJ, passed away peacefully in his home on October 23. He was surrounded by loved ones in the final days of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Whan); his son Travis Slicker of Phoenix, Arizona; his loving daughter, Kaitlyn Slicker-Abulteen and her husband Omar of Yonkers, NY; his son Joseph Slicker II of Warwick, NY; and his grandchildren, Cody and Anna Slicker of Mesa, Arizona, and Aisha and Ava Abulteen of Yonkers, NY. He was predeceased by his oldest son Brian of Mesa, Arizona.

Joe was a Vietnam veteran, owned and operated Pappy’s Deli in Monroe, loved to fish, ride his Harley Davidson, and spend time with his beloved golden retriever Sunkleet. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.