Joseph J. Quinn, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 32 years old. Son of Joseph J. and Donna J. (Bustrin) Quinn, Sr., he was born on December 16, 1989, in Mineola, NY.

Joseph was an Iron Worker for Union Local #580 in New York, NY, he was also a member of the Boy Scouts Troop #416 in Washingtonville where his father was a Troop Leader.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents Joseph and Donna Quinn of Campbell Hall, NY; beloved children: Joseph J. Quinn III and Lily A. Quinn of Campbell Hall, NY; and sisters: Aurora Quinn also of Campbell Hall, NY; and Megan Quinn of Monroe, NY.

Those that knew Joseph knew his generous heart. He always put others before himself and found a way to make everyone laugh. They knew his love of the outdoors and his love of animals. Fishing, hiking, and camping will be continued through his children and his family. His children share in his favorite movies, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Treasure Planet. His favorite TV shows were Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother, Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws and Community. For the past few years, the family shared in his love of Pokémon by playing Pokémon Go together; traveling and exploring new places on Team Valor trying to catch them all. His children will continue opening Pokémon cards looking for his favorites and adding to his collection. Joseph’s children are his legacy, they will live in his honor and keep his fun-loving presence in all of our lives.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Chapel Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.