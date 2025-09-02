Joseph G. Barone passed away surrounded by his family on Aug. 28, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 60 years old. Son of the late Anthony and Elvira (Pennisi) Barone, he was born on March 1, 1965, in Suffern, N.Y.

Joseph was a manager at Cablevision in Sanibel, Fla., and served as a groundskeeper at Mansion Ridge in Monroe for many years. His commitment to Sacred Heart Church reflected his deep sense of community and faith. With a genuine passion for reading and a love for local history, Joe’s interests brought him joy and fulfillment. Always discovering serenity in nature while embracing his passion for wildlife and the great outdoors, he deeply treasured the time he spent fishing and boating on Round Lake. Those moments were not just about the activities, they were also about the lasting friendships he forged, connections that became a true extension of his family. Attending his niece’s sporting events brought him great happiness, as he was always there to offer support and encouragement. Above all, family meant everything to Joe, and he relished the moments spent sharing delicious, home-cooked meals with those he loved, creating lasting memories around the dinner table.

Joe embraced the inspiring motto, “You need to endeavor to persevere,” which captured his resilience. This principle not only fueled his determination but also helped him navigate the many challenges life threw his way. With unwavering effort and heart, he overcame obstacles and emerged even stronger on the other side. Understanding how tough life could be, he always encouraged others to embrace this same mindset, reminding them that they, too, had the strength to persevere through their struggles.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, David Barone and his wife, Ademi, and Diane Barone, both of Monroe, N.Y.; aunts, Frances Giruzzi and her husband, Frank, of Utica, N.Y.; Elizabeth Barone of Florida, and Anne Riddle Barone of New Jersey; nieces, Michelle, Alyssa, and Elena, and many cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was also predeceased by his beloved dog, Jet.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the John S. Burke Catholic High School, 80 Fletcher St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924. Joe always believed that a strong education illuminates the pathway to success.

