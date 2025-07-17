Joseph Chara of Middletown, N.Y. entered into rest on July 12, 2025. He was 80 years old.

The son of Joseph M. and Mildred Lord Chara he was born on October 2, 1944 in Middletown, N.Y.

Joseph was a retired salesman for G&T Auto Parts.

He was predeceased by his wife Kimberly Chara.

He is survived by his daughter Michelle Glowaczwski and husband Raymond; daughter Laurie Scott and husband Christopher; daughter Joanna Smith and Adam; daughter Amanda Chara; daughter Melissa Maysonet; granddaughter Kestra Lucera and husband Vincent; granddaughter Savanna Smith; grandson Conner Smith; grandson Damian Maysonet; granddaughter Alycia Maysonet; granddaughter Gianna Beltempo; great grandson Cal Lucera; sister Maryann Day and husband Robert; brother Edward Chera and wife Trudy; and several nieces & nephews.

A private cremation will be held and a celebration of his life will be held in the future.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please log on to www.purtafuneralhome.com.