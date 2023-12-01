Joan Mary Reilly, 78

Joan Mary Reilly passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, on November 29, 2023 at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her death, as she was truly one of a kind. She was 78 years old.

Joan was born in the Bronx on May 21, 1945. Her Bronx toughness never left her. Joan met the love of her life, Peter Reilly, at the Inwood Lounge in 1963. They were married on September 14, 1968 at St. Jerome’s Church in the Bronx. They moved to Monroe, New York, where they raised a beautiful family and continued to make cherished memories until she passed.

Joan was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her greatest role in life was Gigi to her granddaughter, Michaela Rae. Joan was the life of every party, always ready with a story, a quip, or a joke. Her love language was cooking and she was a master at hosting large gatherings with ease and grace. There was no greater joy for Joan than sitting at the head of the table watching the ones she loved the most laugh and smile together over a meal she cooked.

Joan made it a point to never take life too seriously. She reminded all of those around her that life was supposed to be fun. Although she encountered her share of hardships, her strength and humor always shined through. It was an inspiration and a lesson to all those around her.

Joan was predeceased by her son, Daniel Reilly, and her mother, Margaret Brunke. She is survived by her husband, Peter, of Monroe; her daughter, Jennifer Reilly and her husband Michael Brown, of the Bronx; granddaughter, Michaela Rae Somers-Reilly and her mother Chelsea Somers, of Monroe; and her brother, Robert Brunke and his wife Rosemary, of the Bronx; as well as a long list of other beloved family and friends that are too numerous to name for fear of taking up the entire obituary section.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush in Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.

Family and friends wishing to remember and honor Joan may make memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.