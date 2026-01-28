Joan M. Evans of Monroe, N.Y, passed away at her home on Jan. 23, 2026. She was 84 years old. The daughter of the late Theresa and Fred Peal, she was born on Aug. 10, 1941, in New York, N.Y.

Joan was a homemaker who dedicated her time to caring for her family. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, N.Y.

Joan is survived by her children, Kenneth Craig and Christine Morgan, and her husband, Paul; her sister Frances Malley, her four grandchildren, her five great-grandchildren, and her dog PJ. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Grant Evans.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y., followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to Hudson Valley SPCA at https://shorturl.at/JmSfg.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.