James M. Sikoryak, 58

James M. Sikoryak, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 58 years old. Youngest son of the late Mary T. (Ronan) and George Sikoryak Sr., he was born in Englewood, NJ, on April 2, 1965.

James was a pharmaceutical representative for Bristol Myers-Squibb in Princeton, NJ. He was active in youth sports programs in his community, serving as a coach for Pop Warner Football, Monroe Woodbury Little League, and for the Crusaders travel baseball team. Jim was the ultimate coach, not just on the field, but in the game of life. His wisdom went beyond the playbook, guiding all through challenges with a firm, encouraging hand and a belief that anyone could achieve anything they set their mind to.

The man, the myth, the legend was renowned for his mastery in pierogi making and his affection for the Jersey Shore. Fond memories abound of him spreading joy on the boardwalk with just the toss of a football. His infectious knack for bringing smiles to everyone around him will forever linger. Jimmy will always be a reminder to find joy in the unexpected and share it freely, just like he did.

James is survived by his wife Kristen, at home in Monroe, NY; and by his children James T. Sikoryak, Riley E. Sikoryak, and Jacqueline C. Sikoryak. He is additionally survived by his brother George Sikoryak Jr. and wife Paula of Cresskill, NJ; and his sisters Maryellen Smith and her husband Jack of Stuart, Fl., Anne Stanton and her husband Thomas of Roseland, NJ, and Claire Saunders and her husband Norman of Paramus, NJ. Wonderful in laws, nieces and nephews surround the family who found their Jimmy so endearing. In addition to his parents, James was also predeceased by his beloved sister Jacqueline Sikoryak.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: 12:15 p.m. on Friday, February 16, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill, NJ.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.