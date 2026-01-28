James D. Campbell, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Jim was loved dearly by his family and friends. He lived a full life and always had great stories to tell about his adventures while growing up in the Bronx.

Jim was the son of Edward and Helen Campbell. On May 26, 1962, he married Lorraine. They eventually settled in Monroe, N.Y. and raised four children. For many years, Jim continued to travel each day to his job at Bronx Community College where he started his career as a printer and retired as Director of Campus Services. He was a dedicated member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and was a Past Exalted Ruler of Lodge 2067 in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. When his children were young he was an active leader in the Boy Scouts and coached girls’ softball.

Upon retiring, Jim and Lorraine moved to Emerald Isle, N.C. where they enjoyed time with family and fishing. Always a resourceful handyman, Jim could repair just about anything around the house. After retiring, he became an accomplished woodworker, building many pieces of furniture. After Lorraine’s passing in 2007, Jim returned to New York to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Jim was the father of Kelly Wetzel (David), James (Jennifer), Richard (Valerie), and Michael (Tina). He was the grandfather of Matthew Wetzel (Kendra), Mackenzie Wilson (Nathan), Meghan Kordyjak (Timothy), Madison Campbell, Tyler Campbell, Jonathon Pettit, Justin Campbell (Jacquelyn), Danielle Benivegna (Christopher), and Christopher Cocks. Jim was also blessed to be a great-grandfather to Spencer Wetzel, Hudson Kordyjak, Noah Campbell, Isabella Benivegna, Nico Benivegna, as well as Baby Boy Wilson due in May. Jim is survived by his brothers, Robert Campbell (Jennifer) and Richard Campbell (Banetta), and sister-in-laws, Marjorie Ludwig and Eleanor Ludwig. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and Lorraine, Jim was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Margaret Ludwig, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Maureen Campbell; William Ludwig; Robert Ludwig; and Angela Ludwig.

At Jim’s request, calling hours and services will not be held.

