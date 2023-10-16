James A. Lagarde Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2023.

He was born January 30, 1973, in Manhattan, the son of the late James Lagarde Sr. and Carole Lagarde. Jimmy grew up and graduated from Goshen.

Soccer was Jimmy’s life passion with his career starting at Burke Catholic High School. From there, Jimmy founded Primo Sports Center in Florida, NY in 2007. During his years at Primo Sports, he mentored and touched the lives of many soccer players throughout the Hudson Valley. Jimmy coached many teams to countless victories as the Director of Coaching at Primo FC. Following Primo FC, he continued his coaching career at Cedar Stars Academy- Hudson Valley. In all aspects of life- Jimmy embodied what soccer meant to the Hudson Valley.

Jimmy leaves behind his wife Tara. His children, Colin (Leah), Trevor, Madison & Zemi. His mother Carole, his siblings Tara Aiken (Mike), Renee Lagarde (Mike), Chris Lagarde (Ashlyn). He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews who adored him. Chelsea (Zach), Rylea, Mackenzea, Katelynn (James), Ryan, Andrew, Emma, Harper, Hudson, Kinsley, Kiera, Tyler (Alyssa), Cody and Kaitlyn as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father James A. Lagarde Sr.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 3-7 pm at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the Service beginning at 6:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mental Health Association in Orange County, Inc. 73 James P. Kelly Way, Middletown, NY 10940.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.