George Kogan, 76

George Kogan passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in the town of Wallkill, NY. He was 76 years old.

Son of the late David Kogan and Betty Katz Kogan, George was born on March 26, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY. He was the owner of George’s Auto in Monroe, NY, and upon retirement, was a bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury School District.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Bonnie Duncan Kogan at home; daughters Amy Silva and her husband John of Warwick, NY, and Lisa Hawken and her husband Brett of Upper Saddle River, NJ; brother Stan Kogan and his wife Sue of Monroe, NY; sisters Edie Cangelosi and her husband Sal of Royal Palm Beach, Fl., and Dorothy Newman and her husband Marty of Highland Mills, NY; five grandchildren, Olivia and Emma Silva and Avery, Lilly and Sean Hawken; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Harold, Teddy and Norman.

Memorial visitation: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 (hospiceoforange.com).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).