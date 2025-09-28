Gary P. Bock of Monroe, N.Y. passed away at his home on Sept. 20, 2025. He was 82 years old. Son of the late Lillian (Beltrone) and Frank Bock, he was born in Bronx, N.Y. on Oct. 8, 1942.

Gary enlisted in the New York City Police Department in 1967 and was stationed at the Midtown North Precinct for nearly 15 years. During that time he was also a member of the NYPD Police Benevolent Association.

He was quick witted and maintained a great sense of humor. Gary was passionate about playing golf, listening to music, singing and anything related to sports cars.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children: Adam Bock of Monroe, N.Y.; Jessica Bock of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; and Kirstin Bock of Lakewood, Colo. Gary also leaves behind two grandchildren: Lucas Canfield and Vivienne Sharp.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brothers Richard Cabellos and Frank Bock, and by his sister Barbara Corocco.

There will be no services.

Cremation to take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.