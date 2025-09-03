Gail McManus, a longtime resident of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 at her home surrounded by family. Daughter of the late Lloyd F. Ward, Sr. and the late Claire Fogarty Ward, she was born in Suffern, NY on June 4, 1941.

Gail was raised in the Bronx, N.Y. and spent summers with family at Mountain Lodge. She graduated from St. Helena’s High School in the Bronx. Gail’s high school sweetheart and future husband, Danny, attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy while she became a model in the Fashion District in Manhattan. Following Danny’s graduation from King’s Point, they were married and started their family with their daughter Dawn and son Danny, born in the next three years.

At the young age of 25, Gail moved with her husband’s career and two small children to Tehran, Iran. They traveled extensively throughout the Middle East and Europe in the next few years until, from the combination of homesickness and the near arrival of their daughter Kerri, they returned to their family in New York. Their family had since migrated from N.Y.C. to Monroe, N.Y. and so, they purchased their home at One Sunny Lane right next-door to her parents.

Gail raised her family and enjoyed countless events with generations of family and friends from that home for the next 56 years. Over the years she was active in all Monroe-Woodbury School events, a member of Sacred Heart Church of Monroe, and actively involved with the Monroe Senior Center. She loved nothing more than to be engaged with family and friends, having tea and cake or lunching at the Captain’s Table, which is exactly what she did into her final days.

Gail is survived by her daughter Dawn Postiglione and husband Chip of Monroe, N.Y., son Daniel E. McManus, Jr. and wife Christina of Westfield, N.J.; daughter Kerri Menzzasalma and husband Chris of Monroe, N.Y.; brother Lloyd F. Ward, Jr. of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., sister Wendy Ward Welsh of Monroe, N.Y., special cousin Melody Paris of San Diego, Calif.; her 13 grandchildren: Kevin, Shayne, Keegan, Sean, Corey, Caroline, Philip, Sophia, Christina, Nicholas, Morgan, Shannon and Mia; her great-granddaughter Maggie, and many dearly loved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Gail was predeceased by her husband, Daniel E. McManus, Sr., sister, Linda Hock and her brother, Wayne Ward.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. In honor of Gail’s wishes, there will be no prior viewing, rather a celebration of her life will be held at the Captain’s Table following the Funeral Mass.

The family would like to thank the staff at Orange County Social Services and United Hospice of Rockland for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to United Hospice of Rockland County, 11 Stokum Lane, New City, N.Y. 10956; info@unitedhospice.org

Funeral arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.