Frank J. Keglovitz

Frank Joseph Keglovitz passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, N.Y., with his family by his side.

Frank was a Korean War Veteran and an avid sportsman. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and the Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club. He also loved gardening and passing on his passion for the outdoors.

Frank retired from the New York Power Authority and was a Shop Steward for the Local 456 Teamsters.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Helen of 63 years, and his children: Michael and his wife Toni, Lisa, and Andrew and his wife Lisa. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Emily, Allison, Nicholas, Katelyn, Richard, Timothy, and Katherine; and by his great-grandchildren: Josephine and Mackenzie. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his adopted son Kip Lorenzen.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing and Rehab in Goshen, N.Y., for the excellent care they provided for Frank during his time of need.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony’s Community Hospital (www.stanthonycommunityhosp.org); Shriners Hospitals for Children (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org) ; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

