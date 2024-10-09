Frances P. Di Archangel, 84

Frances P. Di Archangel made her heavenly journey to join her husband, Nick, on October 8, 2024. Frances passed peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Highland Mills, NY, surrounded by her children. She was 84 years old. The daughter of the late Antonio and Josephine (Reda) Porco, she was born in Manhattan on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1940. Frances never missed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with her favorite meal, corned beef and cabbage.

Though Frances lived in Highland Mills, she loved New York City, where she grew up. She enjoyed watching the Thanksgiving Day parade on television every year and frequently visited Inwood, where she spent her childhood, as well as family in the Bronx. The only place that rivaled Frances’s love for the City was the shore, especially her second home in Cape May, N.J., where she spent every summer. She was happiest at the shore, especially when her grandchildren were with her.

In 2006, Frances was diagnosed with brain cancer and showed everyone her incredible strength and the power of her faith. She not only overcame one of the deadliest cancers, but also lived a fulfilling and vibrant life, never wasting a day that God gave her. Frances had a gift for making friends wherever she went, and everyone who met her loved her. She was also known for her uncanny luck, whether at the casinos in Atlantic City, the boardwalk games in Wildwood, N.J., or the local casinos near her home.

Frances worked throughout her life. She held positions as a secretary, in retail sales, and as an elementary school aide. She was also a proud member of St. Patrick’s Church and the Woodbury Seniors.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Nick Di Archangel (Diane) of Las Vegas, NV; Laura Di Archangel (Chris Newby) of New Windsor, NY; and Francine Di Archangel (Mike Zimmermann) of West Milford, NJ; her sister, Rose Colbert (Bob) of Highland Mills, NY; her beloved grandchildren Korben, Christopher, Vito, and Nicholas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and her sister, Lena, she was predeceased by her husband.

Visitation: Friday, October 11, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY.