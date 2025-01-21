Erin E. Gatti-Sisto, 47

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Erin E. Gatti-Sisto on November 24, 2024. She was 47 years old. Daughter of Rita Gatti and the late Robert Gatti, she was born on June 16, 1977, in Goshen, NY.

Erin was a sales representative for Southern Wine & Spirits in Syracuse, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Olivia Brennan Sisto and Maximus Colin Sisto, both of Westtown, NY; mother, Rita Gatti of Highland Mills, NY; siblings Vincent Gatti (Jennifer Murphy) of Newburgh, NY and Meaghan Kamna (Matthew) of Westtown, NY; and by her nephew and nieces Nathan Kamna, Charlotte Kamna, and baby girl Gatti on the way. Erin was predeceased by her father Robert Gatti.

Erin was the first grandchild born to “Nana” and “Pop” Brennan, and she was at the center of a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her terribly. We will remember her as a vibrant, kind-hearted person who loved deeply and lived fully.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a prayer service at 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Burial of cremains: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).