Edward W. Wilhelm, 83

Edward W. Wilhelm, 55-year resident of Monroe, NY, passed away on May 22, 2024, at his home. He was 83 years old. Son of the late Rudolph E. and Gertrude M. (Brophil) Wilhelm, he was born on April 6, 1941, in New York, NY.

Edward worked as a switchman for New York Telephone, CWA Local 1103, in Greenwich, Conn., and accepted early retirement in 1995, happily gardening, cooking delicious meals and spending the remainder of his life centered around his family and friends. He was utterly devoted to his wife and revered his role as father and grandfather. He was present at nearly every special event in the lives of all his children and grandchildren, driving up and down the East Coast from Massachusetts to Florida visiting or traveling with them. He particularly enjoyed sharing Chinese meals from Wah Mei and ice cream from Wally’s — feel free to visit them and his other favorite haunt, the farm market in Goshen, in his honor.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth M. “Betty” (Kasek) Wilhelm at home; son Gary A. and his wife Amy of Cornwall, NY; daughters Donna W. Snyder and her husband Christopher of Laurel, MD, and Kara A. Wilhelm of Bethesda, MD; sister Jeanne P. Harvey of New York, NY; and his beloved grandchildren Katherine (“Katie”) Snyder, Hannah Wilhelm, Ellen Wilhelm, Margret (“Molly”) Snyder, and Robert Wilhelm.

In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his son Edward W. Wilhelm Jr., as well as his sister Eileen M. Fina.

Visitation: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950 followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.