Edith Estrella Garcia, 100

Edith Estrella Garcia passed away on November 4, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 100 years old. Daughter of the late Ramon and Maria (Santiago) Rodriguez, she was born on January 10, 1923, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Edith worked for Novelty Collect Toy Factory in Long Island City, NY. She spent her life being a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Freddy Garcia and his wife Judy, of Monroe, NY; and Grizel Cabrera, of Bronx, NY; sister Maria Feliciano and husband Hector, of Central Islip, NY; grandchildren, Jeniece, Jasmine, Jessica, Jacqueline, and William Roy; and by her great-grandchildren, Sofia, Frederic, Christopher, Nico, Luke, and Daniela. In addition to her parents, Edith was also predeceased by her husband Rogelio Garcia.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the funeral home in Monroe. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY, adjacent to 21N Main St., Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.