Ed “Pops” Sorace, 64, of Ramsey N.J., passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 10, 2025, surrounded by the loving presence of his wife and children. His departure leaves a profound sense of loss, but also a legacy of warmth, dedication, and kindness that will be cherished by all who knew him. Ed was known for his caring nature, hard work, dedication to family and friends, and an unmatched ability to fix anything.

Ed was a gifted auto technician. Whether he was repairing a car for his family or friends, helping with a home project or offering a word of encouragement, Ed approached every task and relationship with skill and a generous heart.

More than his professional accomplishments, Ed’s greatest passion was his family. He devoted his life to supporting, guiding, and enjoying his children and grandchildren. He lived each day to the fullest. With a boundless sense of fun and youthful energy, Ed had a way of bringing laughter and light wherever he went. There wasn’t a dance floor that he wasn’t in the middle of, or a grandchild’s party without something he crafted to make the day even more special. His spirit of generosity extended beyond his family, as he found joy in helping others and building lasting friendships in his community.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Mariann, his children, Eddie and Kimberly, their spouses Kim and John, his grandchildren Connor, Luca, Adelaide, and Claire and his parents Robert and Ursula, who will forever hold his memory dear.

Ed’s legacy endures in the laughter of his grandchildren, the wisdom he shared, and the countless lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation will be held on Monday Oct. 13, 2025 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey, N.J. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday Oct. 14, 2025 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey, N.J. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to help further the trials and research that helped provide Ed with the quality of life he loved so much via https://shorturl.at/AMZW4 or send your donation to: Attn: Community Fundraising, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, N.Y. 10087-7106.