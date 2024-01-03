Donald Hunter, 92

Donald Hunter passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at The Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. He was 92 years old.

Son of the late William T. Hunter and Anna Carroll Hunter, Don was born on May 2, 1931, in Tuxedo, NY. He was a retired courier for the New York Military Academy in Cornwall, NY. He was a long time member and choir member of the Central Valley United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Maria and Robert Hunter of Highland Mills, NY, Donald and Suzanne Hunter of Russell Springs, KY, Kathryn and James Luciana of Harbeson, Del., Barbara and James Rafte of Dover, Del., and Todd and Stephanie Hunter of Swanzey, NH; sister-in-law Barbara Hunter; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert E. Hunter and William Hunter, and his sisters Winifred, Margaret, and Cora.

Robert and Maria Hunter would like to thank Susan Kiely and the staff at Valley View for their care of Don.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Valley United Methodist Church, 12 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley, NY 10917.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.