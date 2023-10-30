Donald ‘Don’ B. Derbyshire Sr., 87

Donald “Don” B. Derbyshire Sr. of Tuxedo, NY, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. He was 87 years old. The son of the late Emma (Ziegler) and George Derbyshire, he was born on July 14, 1936, in Airmont, NY.

Don worked as a diesel mechanic for North Jersey Truck Ctr. In Saddle Brook, NJ. He was extremely active in his community. He joined the Tuxedo Volunteer Fire Department in 1965. In the past, he served as commissioner of the Tuxedo Fire District, as captain of Tuxedo Fire Police for 21 years, as well as past lieutenant of Tuxedo Fire Police. Don was a life member and past president of Orange County Fire Police, vice president of New York State Fire Police, Area 2, a member of the Hudson Valley Fire Police, and a life member of Rockland County Fire Police. Don also served as a member of the Tuxedo Union Free School Board.

Don is survived by his son Don Derbyshire Jr. of Los Angeles, California; his son Tom Derbyshire of Tuxedo, NY; his daughter Donna Clifford and her husband Kevin of Bushkill, Pennsylvania; by his best friend Betty Colbath of Tuxedo, NY; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by Katherine, his wife of 56 years, his brother Richard Derbyshire, and his sister Joyce Kearsing.

Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31st at the Church of St. Anastasia, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuxedo Fire Dept., Co. #1, 2 Contractors Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.