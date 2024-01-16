Dolores Muller Brannick, 79

Dolores Muller Brannick, formerly of Monroe, NY, entered eternal rest peacefully at Morning Star Nursing Home on January 14, 2024.

Dolores was 79 years old. She is survived by her sister Geraldine Maruo of Florida; sister-in-law Esther Muller of Fulton, NY; two stepdaughters; and several grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband Jim Brannick; parents Margaret and Bernard Muller; brothers Ralph Sr., Raymond, Bernie, and Larry; and sisters Marlene, Ellen, and Marg.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 19, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a chapel service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.