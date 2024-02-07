David E. Prunier, 56

David E. Prunier passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 5, 2024, at Hackensack Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ. He was 56 years old. Son of the late Joseph H. Prunier and Catherine (Meehan) Prunier, David was born on April 5, 1967, in Brooklyn, NY.

David was a proud father, and a loving brother and uncle. David had an unwavering passion for historical homes and architecture, and loved to restore antique furniture, as he possessed a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity for the stories embedded within each unique piece. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and boundless creativity that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Justin Prunier of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY; Brad Prunier (Kathleen Stack) of Nutley, NJ; and Jacquelin Prunier of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. He was also survived by the mother of his children, Deborah Prunier of New Windsor, NY. David was survived by three of his siblings and predeceased by one.

A memorial gathering was scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at a family friend’s residence, on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 1537 Macopin Road, West Milford, NJ. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Per the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MSK Giving (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center): mskcc.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.